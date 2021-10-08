Benjamin Appau: Brilliant Man Becomes Doctor; Earns 2 Degrees, Wows Many Online

Benjamin Appau has celebrated becoming a doctor on social media

In a Twitter post, he shared that he earned two degrees as he announced the achievement

Many have commented under his post, with some expressing excitement and congratulating him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Benjamin Nkrumah Appau has become an inspiration to many social media users after sharing that he has become a qualified doctor after six long years of studies at the university.

On September 12, he took to Twitter and disclosed the achievement, sharing the milestone with loved ones

Appau earned further mentioned that he a Bachelor of Science degree and MBChB.

Brilliant Ghanaian Man Becomes Doctor; Earns 2 Degrees, Wows Many Online Photo credit: Benjamin Appau

Source: UGC

Twitter post

Announcing the achievement on Twitter, he wrote: ''Your doctor will see you now. Introducing Dr Benjamin Nkrumah Appau (BSc, MBChB) six long years,'' he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The inspiring post has amassed comments and more than 3.5 000 reactions from his followers.

@ZionIronlion commented:

''Congratulations Papa Moderator.''

@Bobkindson wanted to know the difference between MBBS and MBChB.

Benjamin Appau replied:

''Well, there's not much difference - both stand for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of surgery. I know the UK and some other countries use the MBBS, whereas Ghana uses MBChB. MBChB is technically Latin though.''

Tumtum army indicated:

''The doctor course e be selective? Because all the doctors I know are handsome.''

Kweku Nolan

''Congratulations senior. You guys always dey make us proud. Abeg where is Aboagye Danso and Joe Bam?? I haven't seen their pictures.''

Dr Penking commented:

''Congratulations. Speedy japa to your true country I pray.''

Rachelle Trevoh♛said:

''Congratulations doctor, Appau.''

Samuel Adomako is 2021 Overall Best Graduating Student

Earlier, Briefly News reported that, Samuel Pinaman Adomako has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2021 batch of students who graduated from the Ghana School of Law, winning the coveted John Mensah Sarbah Award.

The Prempeh College alumnus earned his first degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, where he triumphed as the Overall Best Graduating Student and Best Male Student of the 2019 Faculty of Law class.

Adomako, has to his credit, a futuristic paper on Artificial Intelligence and Law Practice published in the 2021 edition of the Ghana School of Law Student Journal, according to The Law Platform.

Ghana's Youngest Lawyer

Also, a 22-year-old lady, Ama Aboagye Da Costa, has become one of the youngest lawyers in Ghana after graduating from the Ghana School of Law and getting called to the bar at her age.

Popular blogger, Edward Asare, on his LinkedIn handle indicated that the brilliant young lady was born on April 17, 1999.

At just 16, she was admitted to study law at the University of Ghana in 2015 and went on to graduate with flying colours in the year 2019.

Source: Briefly.co.za