Mzansi traffic police never fail to provide the people with entertainment, and this man stole the show

Social media user @kulanicool shared a brilliant clip of a Mzansi traffic cop who looked like he was having the best time managing the traffic lol

Peeps could not get enough of this man and his shoes, the comment section was flooded with their views

Some traffic police in Mzansi has been known to get really enthusiastic when directing traffic, and this chap got into it!

Social media user @kulanicool shared a clip of a traffic cop that left people in stitches: Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Social media user @kulanicool shared a clip of a South African cop directing traffic in the most creative way. This okie used his feet and had a whole routine going, it left many motorists busting, we are sure of it.

@kulanicool posted:

Seeing the hilarious clip, fellow social media users had a good laugh. Impressed by the policeman’s shoes, they became a topic of discussion today, this is one thing about living in Mzansi that is sure to make you smile.

Read some of the comments below:

@thabo1761 could not get enough of the policeman’s slick shoes:

“Those shoes yah neh.”

@Lesba007 was cracking over the laugh of the gentleman who recorded the clip:

“That's most definitely a Xosa gent laughing this people are full of life I tell you.”

@DannyMongezi is sure he knows this man, and had a good chuckle:

@Mzizi_Soniaa is sure he is meant to be wearing boots or something lol:

