Adele Speaks on Weight Loss Journey That Rocked the Globe, Shares How She Did It

Adele’s saucy new bod has the world wondering just how she did it and finally, sis has come forward to reveal her secret

After going through a lot during her break-up with ex-husband Simon Konecki, Adele turned to fitness to escape

Adele admitted that she got addicted to working out and sometimes hit the gym three times a day just to feel better

UK powerhouse songstress Adele shook the globe with her jaw-dropping revenge body. With her new single dropping soon, Adele filled fans in on what it takes to look this good.

Adele has been unveiled as the November cover star for British and US Vogue and it's safe to say fans are obsessed. Image: @adele

Having lost 100lbs (45kgs) Adele has the world interested in just how she managed to do it. Speaking to British and US Vogue, Adele made it known that fitness is her new addiction.

Looking absolutely breathtaking on both covers, Adele opened up about a few things that fans had been waiting a long time to hear, like her new single.

Channelling her struggles into something positive is how Adele lost weight. Adele suffered major anxiety after her break-up with ex-husband Simon Konecki and turned to exercise as a release, reported Daily Mail.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Leaving Simon was the best decision Adele ever made and she is happier and healthier for it today!

Adele announces drop date for the first single in 6 years

It has been six long years without a release from the powerful songstress Adele. Finally, the queen is back and ready to drop a track, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with a harassing 20-second preview of her highly anticipated and long-awaited release, Adele made it known that Easy On Me will officially drop on 15 October 2021!

Adele left fans in with their jaws on the floor as the clip swiftly ended just before she busted a note, a moment peeps have been waiting six years for, reported Vanity Fair.

