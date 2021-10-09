Cape Town Kids Break the Cycle of Drugs and Poverty, Start Their Own Business

A group of seven youths who used to sell drugs in their community have changed their lives for the better

They have started a business and have been actively making their community a better place to live

The community has seen how serious these young men are and have begun supporting them

A group of Cape Town youngsters have taken control of their own lives and have managed to break out of the cycle of drugs and poverty that many around them are imprisoned by.

The seven young men have formed a business called Oddjobbi and business is booking.

The seven enterprising young men are changing their community for the better. Photo credit: @Oddjobbi

Riyaaz Christians, Jamie Joshua, Dylan Eley, Faygan Smith, Shakeel Wittle, Dillon Jongbloed and Keenan Williams have started a business that helps their community and themselves. Oddjobbi is a company that specialises in maintenance service.

The seven boys have been friends since they have been children and ended up dealing drugs in their communities but they made a conscious choice to change their lives.

When the community saw that the kids really wanted to make their community a better place they got behind them and supported the young entrepreneurs.

A good Samaritan came through for them and sponsored the R1 200 they needed to get uniforms for themselves.

