Exclusive: Meet Teko Nhlapo, bee lover & entrepreneur behind local honey brand

Local bee-farmer Teko Nhlapo has inspired Mzansi after founding his very own honey business

The entrepreneur now owns 30 hives across the country and even has his products being sold in major supermarkets

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the beekeeper opened up about his journey towards success

Beekeeper Teko Nhlapo has always had a passion for the outdoors. The businessman ventured into honey-making after noticing the products medicinal benefits.

Today, Teko's sweet delicious nectar, affectionately known as "Radinotshi Honey" is being sold in major supermarkets across the country and Briefly News could not wait to sit down with the inspirational man.

Beekeeper Teko Nhlapo has always had a passion for the outdoors and is inspiring SA with his honey-making business. Images: Teko Sgegede Nhlapo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Teko opened up about his passion for the business, what benefits raw honey has had in the lives of his family members and even shared a little advice for aspiring farmers.

Check out the exciting interview below:

Hi Teko. Tell us about yourself?

"My name is Teko Nhlapo, “aka” Radinotshi. I’m a beekeeper and a father of two girls.

My passion is beneficial agricultural insect farming (mostly bees, worms and butterflies), photography and African herbal meds. Bees and honey are something one holds close to a lot of fascinating stories dating from our childhood days."

As a boy, I liked chasing bees and watching their ways around my homestead’s gardens."

What made you decide to start manufacturing honey?

"I started producing honey because my kids suffered from allergies a lot and I didn’t like giving them prescribed steroidal meds, so I opted for raw honey similar to how I grew up.

I’m also an avid traveller because of my job and I wanted to be a digital farmer. In 2020 COVID-19 presented a good opportunity to sell raw honey."

I intensified my efforts towards beekeeping and bought 30 hives to start honey production and pollination service."

What are some of the misconceptions people have about bees/ beekeeping?

"Many misconceptions which make bees one of the most feared and misunderstood insects by far are grounded in myths that have existed for generations.

However, these myths have stopped many individuals from becoming involved in beekeeping."

The greatest misconception is that all bees are aggressive, they sting and sting their victim repeatedly, yet male bees can’t sting and honey bees only sting once and die after."

What's the best part about your job?

"Beekeeping is an extremely rewarding agricultural enterprise, producing honey and providing pollination services while supporting efforts to return bees into the South African landscape is the best part of my job.

Almost everything used in beekeeping is locally produced."

What's your advice to any young entrepreneurs hoping to go into the honey business?

"My advice to young entrepreneurs hoping to go into the honey business is to Start, start now! Get training and a mentor who farms bees and focuses on raw and creamed honey."

Source: Briefly.co.za