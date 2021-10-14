Nomia Ndlovu, the ex-Tembisa killer cop, will lean her fate next week on 22 October when Judge Monama is set to hand down his judgement

Court proceedings continued on Thursday, 14 October to hear the closing arguments from the State and Ndlovu's attorney

South Africans watched the court proceedings and noted that Ndlovu's legal representative was having a difficult time following the process

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was back in session on Thursday, 14 October for closing arguments before Judge Monama hands down his judgement on Friday, 22 October.

The Palm Ridge High Court in Johannesburg heard arguments from state prosecutor Riana Williams and Ndlovu's attorney, who were both given the opportunity to give reasons on why Ndlovu should be found guilty or found innocent.

The former police officer from the Tembisa Police Station is facing allegations of the murders of her lover Maurice Mabasa and five other relatives for insurance policy funds. She is also facing attempted murder charges for plotting to kill her mother, her sister and five nieces and nephews.

Ndlovu also plotted to kill the investigating officer on her case while she was in a Johannesburg prison. She faces additional charges related to insurance fraud.

Williams asked the judge not to ignore the insurmountable evidence against Ndlovu and petition the court to find Ndlovu guilty of the crimes she is being accused of, according to a report by EWN.

Williams highlighted that Ndlovu has lied on numerous occasions. Ndlovu lied to insurance companies about her cousin Witness Madala Homu being her husband and her nephew Brilliant Mashego being her son, reports SABC News.

In regard to Ndlovu listing her cousin as her spouse, her attorney tried to blame the insurance company for not asking her for a marriage certificate. However, the judge highlighted that in South Africa there are instances where some people get married through customary law and don't have marriage certificates.

Ndlovu tops the trending list again

South Africans continue to find Ndlovu's trial interesting and had the killer cop topping the trending list on Twitter. Here's what they had to say about court proceedings:

@deroxrimez said:

"OK Judge, seems you've already made up your mind. But why are you arguing for the state, should you put your views in the judgement? Let the defence argue its case, please."

@klazoza said:

"I like this judge. He has a memory of an elephant. Just wondering if defence won't look at him as being biased and ask for his recusal."

@Khanyi_Magubane said:

"Where did Rosemary Ndlovu get her lawyer? Even the judge had to teach him how to argue in court. "My Lord, uuhhhh... Uhhh... My Lord..." Khuluma ndoda! Life imprisonment is facing your client! Its justice on its own that she got a bad lawyer! He is doing her wrong! #rosemaryndlovu"

Body language experts break downs former Tembisa cop's behaviour in court

Briefly News previously two body language experts who weighed in on Nomia Ndlovu's behaviour to help us better understand the alleged killer cop.

While to the normal person it may seem like Ndlovu was not exhibiting any kind of emotion, Tania Steyn, a body language expert and human behaviour analyst from the Art of People, says Ndlovu actually displayed quite a few emotions with her micro-expressions.

"Micro-expressions are very brief involuntary facial expressions that everyone makes, it's universal," explains Steyn.

Steyn explains that micro-expressions are quite telling and give cues on whether or not someone is telling the truth. With regard to Ndlovu crying about her lover, Steyn explains that Ndlovu showed genuine sadness for a brief moment, however, it was soon replaced with fake sadness.

