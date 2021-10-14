Fight Over Rent Leads to Death of Landlord, Killed With a Glass Plate

A fight over unpaid rent has led to the tragic death of a 63-year-old landlord in his home in Navalsig, Free State

The woman accused of the murder is said to be 67 years old and is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

The woman is said to have been chilling with the landlord's wife when he returned home and began demanding rent

BLOEMFONTEIN - A woman aged 67 has been apprehended for the death of her landlord and is scheduled to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The woman is said to have killed her landlord following an altercation over unpaid rent that was due. She is now facing murder charges.

A 67-year-old woman killed her landlord after a fight over rent ensued. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the tragic incident happened at Navalsig in the Free State on Wednesday night.

South African Police Services spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele says the altercation began when the landlord, aged 63, found the tenant hanging out with his wife on the balcony.

The 63-year-old then began to chastise the tenant for rent money and even threatened to cut off her electricity if she didn't pay up. The landlord proceeded to walk to the electricity box which was in the bedroom and that is when the fight took off.

The tenant followed him to the bedroom and the fight began to get physical. In the struggle, the tenant got a hold of a glass plate and hit the landlord on the head. He was then cut deeply on his neck and began to bleed heavily, reports TimesLIVE.

The landlord was declared dead at the scene.

