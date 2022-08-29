Moneoa and her ex-boyfriend Phiwe Maphanga dominated social media when the singer aired their dirty laundry

The South African musician claimed that while they were dating, Phiwe abused her and took all of her hard-earned assets

Mzansi peeps flocked to the singer's timeline with sympathetic posts when she broke the news

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Moneoa and ex-boyfriend Phiwe Maphanga have opened legal cases against each other following abuse allegations. Image: @moneoa

Source: Instagram

Moneoa brought social media to a halt when she posted a video alleging that her ex-bae Phiwe abused her and robbed her of almost everything she worked hard for.

Following the accusations, City Press reports that Phiwe opened a case, which resulted in Moneoa being detained for two hours on 25 August. According to the publication, she was forced to delete a video that had gone viral online.

According to ZAlebs, Moneoa's lawyers are challenging Phiwe Maphanga's interim protection order. Phiwe opened the protection order because received dangerous threats from Moneoa's fans shortly after his name started to trend.

"As a newlywed and a man with a newborn baby, I feel extremely vulnerable as I am uncertain of the extent to which the threats could be acted on."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Moneoa also opened a case against Phiwe and the police officers who forced her to delete the trending video, further reports ZAlebs.

Netizens react to Moneoa's accusations

@Kerotse_K said:

"The part where Phiwe made Moneoa leave her record label, and opened a label only to screw her over some more. You cannot convince me that men are nice people EVER! "

@MaabuleM wrote:

"I remember when Moneoa was warned about this Phiwe Maphanga guy but she never listened. She just thought people are jealous of their relationship. Jiki jiki, she just disappeared, Kanti guy took over. Never believe men. Though it's a tough lesson, I hope she has healed."

@andilebiyana shared:

"Every woman has been played, embarrassed & misled by a man they deeply loved. Myself included. So I don't even see any reason why any woman should be calling Moneoa dumb. Love is dangerous. It will have you dealing with the nonsense you know you are too good for. #Moneoa"

@LesediMS_ commented:

"That man told Moneoa that "baby" means "friend" in mandarin. Guys pls wake me up the day y'all decide to beat men up. Pls"

@Anitta_Nxusa added:

"Moneoa’s story is so scary and heartbreaking. I encourage everyone to speak Guys, don’t protect people who are vile."

Moneoa remembers Uyinene Mrwetyana 3 years after UCT student’s tragic murder: “I pray for her soul”

Briefly News previously reported that Moneoa Moshesh remains touched by the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana. The South African singer joined others who made sure to remember Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Uyinene was a 19-year-old whose life was taken in a violent crime. The murder was a bitter reminder of the severe gender-based violence problem in South Africa.

According to TimesLIVE, Moneoa commented on a Woman For Change Instagram post. The organisation was spreading awareness about gender-based violence on the day Uyinene was killed.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News