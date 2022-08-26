Moneoa Moshesh is one of the many people who took the time to remember Uyinene Mrwetyana on the anniversary of her tragic passing

Moneoa Moshesh shared her feelings about Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder that left the nation rattled

24 August was the day that Uyinene Mrwetyana died, and Moneoa Moshesh joined other South Africans in remembering the late UCT student

Moneoa Moshesh remains touched by the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana. The South African singer joined others who made sure to remember Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Moneoa expressed that she has not forgotten Uyinene Mrwetyana and that she hopes she is finally resting in peace.: Image: Instagram/@uyinene/@moneoa

Source: Instagram

Uyinene Mrwetyana was a 19-year-old whose life was taken in a violent crime. Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder was a bitter reminder of the severe gender-based violence problem in South Africa.

Moneoa talks about Uyinene Mrwetyana

According to TimesLIVE, Moneoa commented on a Woman For Change Instagram post. The organization was spreading awareness about gender-based violence on the day Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed. Moneoa was moved by the post as she commented:

"The last time I was in Cape Town, I thought about her so much. When I was at the beach, I reflected on her last posts there. I believe death is only physical. I pray her soul is happy and at peace. "

Netizens commented with their lamentations over the South African gender-based violence issue. Many expressed that Uyinene, Mrwetyana, remains fresh on their minds.

@evajacobs8908 commented:

"And my heart is still breaking for her"

@zoeconquer commented:

"It’s still cuts deep Nene. We remain faithful that you are in a better place now."

@caronadams10 commented:

"This is so heartbreaking that these horrible things are still happening… I have no words."

@zamafipaza commented:

"The wound is still bleeding inside. #PostOffice 42 year old man we will never forget."

