Mzansi peeps were thrown by a TikTok of a man who had legs which bent like rubber

TikTok user @khuzenz shared the video as a reference to Polo drivers, and it went viral

Many people had a laugh in the comments, trying to understand what they just saw

Mzansi people could not believe their eyes when they watched a TikTok video showing a man bending his legs as if they were made from rubber.

TikTok user @khuzenz had Mzansi tripping over a video of a flexible man. Image: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

You some so weird and wonderful things on TikTok, and this is one of those videos that leave you questioning a lot of things.

TikTok video of rubber leg man sends Mzansi into a spin

TikTok user @khuzenz used the video of the man with extremely flexible joints to take a stab at Polo drivers. However, it was the man that got this post the 612k views, not the quirky punchline.

Take a look at this guy:

Mzansi people can't believe what they just saw

While the joke about the Polo drivers was funny, people just could not wrap their heads around how this guy managed to do what he did.

Read some of the comments:

@that quiet friend said:

“Even the flamingos were flabbergasted.”

@Student416 said:

“Rare example of a video more interesting than the comments.”

@User one said:

“My knees hurt watching this.”

@Skhanyiso_k said:

“I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t definitely this”

@jabuyerdaw46 said:

“ohhh! my gosh my knees hurt just watching this ”

Man with heels shows off flexibility in dramatic way, netizens worldwide stan the sassiness: "Ate that up"

In related news, Briefly News reported that netizens applauded a man for his ability to be super flexible while wearing heels and the sass he gave afterwards.

@erik_cavanaugh posted the video on TikTok in response to someone who implied that he wouldn't be able to do it like Charli did it in heels. The person who made the statement has since deleted the message.

The clip posted was inspired by a challenge that gained popularity on the platform. He posted himself doing it initially, which inspired the dude to comment about the heels. His videos have gone viral because of his ability and have over 5 million views each.

