Zuma Says NPA Can't Prosecute Him Alleges That Officials Called Him "Zulu Boy"

Former president Jacob Zuma said that the National Prosecuting Authority cannot charge him and that the body should not lead evidence against him

In a recent court bid, the former president also demanded that he be acquitted of all charges against him with regards to the arms deal corruption

Zuma and French company Thales have not yet appeared in court for the charges of corruption theft and racketeering

Former President Jacob Zuma stated recently that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and anyone that is associated with the body should not be allowed to lead evidence against him and should rather be disqualified.

Recently, in his newest court bid about the arms deal corruption, Zuma demanded an immediate acquittal. The politician is set to face trial alongside Thales, a French arms company. Zuma and Thales are expected to face the court on multiple counts of racketeering and corruption fraud.

Msholozi demanded an acquittal from the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he claimed that prosecution attempts had been unjust and legally flawed.

Alleged ethnic discrimination

EWN reported that Zuma alleged that the case against him was engulfed in ethnic discrimination. The former president stated that high-ranking officials of the state had referred to him as both a "Zulu boy" and a "Zulu bastard".

A target of the NPA

The report continued by saying that Zuma argued that he had been targetted by the NPA for political reasons. For this reason, Zuma believes they had lost the credibility to try him.

A report by News24 stated that Zuma's case followed his attempts to have Advocate Bolly Downer recuse himself.

Acquittal request

