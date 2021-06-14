T Pain Says He Was Sad After Nicki Minaj Rejected His Collaboration Request

T-Pain has revealed that Nicki Minaj once turned down a collaboration with him back in 2007 when she was still an up-and-coming rapper

T-Pain said the superstar rapper told him that she was also too busy working on her new music at the time he asked for the collab

The singer was a guest on The 85 South Show when he revealed the news and Nicki has reportedly reacted to T-Pain's interview

Nicki Minaj once turned down a collaboration with T-Pain. At the time, Nicki was still an up-and-coming artist.

In 2007, T-Pain, who was a popular and big artist, reached out to Nicki asking for a collab but she was reportedly too busy to send him a verse. The superstar was reportedly also in studio recording her own music.

T-Pain says he was sad after Nicki Minaj rejected his request for a collab. Image: @nickiminaj, @tpain

T-Pain revealed this in a recent interview on The 85 South Show. He told the hosts that Nicki's decision left him "heartbroken".

"Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj," said T-Pain, according to Complex.

Nicki responds and says she doesn't remember

Rap-up reports that Nicki has reacted to the interview. The Beez In The Trap hitmaker said she doesn't remember turning down working with T-Pain.

"Omg what was I thinking? He was already a really big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to be buggin yo. I was under so much pressure to deliver."

Fans react to the disclosure

Social media users have shared their thoughts on T-Pain's interview. Check out some of their comments below:

gilber_sen wrote:

"He is pulling a stunt to promote his next album and new songs."

Princebarnett29 said:

"Saw this on the 85 South Show. He had to be tipsy to say he was in love with her."

travis2official._ commented:

"That would have hurt me too."

sonderdiior said:

"They definitely need to link up and make a song."

juanitaleshaee wrote:

"If Nicki told me that I’d be devastated too."

mccall_wilkins added:

"T- Pain is so sensitive. I love it."

