"You Cannot Silence Me": Nota Baloyi Responds to AKA’s Lawsuit

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has confirmed that AKA has indeed served him with court papers

Baloyi has blasted AKA for the act and made it clear that he would not back down from his words no matter what

Nota alleged that AKA is a drug abuser and that he allegedly abused and bullied the late Nelli Tembe

Nota Baloyi has confirmed that AKA has indeed served him with court papers. According to Mabuza Attorneys, Nota allegedly used his Twitter account to defame AKA’s character.

According to the lawyers, Nota’s tweet created the innuendo that AKA uses drugs, and that he bullied and abused Anele Tembe before her tragic passing.

Nota was instructed to post a retraction of the tweet on his Twitter account.

Nota took to Instagram Live to dismiss the letter and said he would not be apologizing. He also went on to deactivate his Twitter account.

Speaking on IG Live, he said:

“You guys should all know how much I love and care for Kiernan, AKA. Everybody’s always like no Nota you’re always on Kiernan’s side he did this, he did this. I support him, I’ve supported him for a long time. Me supporting him does not mean that I don’t want what’s best for him. I want him to prosper in life. I don’t agree with some of the ways he’s been going about things. I don’t. I don’t agree with it, and it’s in the public right now.“

He continued:

“You can’t silence me with lawyers letters and stuff like that. You cannot! You cannot silence me with lawyers letters. You cannot stop me from commenting. Like what is that? Just let it go because you are living a public life now. You signed up for this. So now that you’ve signed up for it you need to live with it. Don’t be sending lawyers letters, cease and desist, whatever retraction whatever No! Not with me bro! I’m not scared of lawyers letters!“

AKA sues Nota Baloyi for R500 000

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that AKA may have had enough of Nota Baloyi’s ramblings. It is alleged that the rapper is now suing the music exec for R500 000.

This is according to Ntsiki Mazwai, who took to Twitter on Monday morning to make the announcement.

She said:

“So AKA is suing Nota???” She continued: “We are living in an era where you get sued for speaking the truth. What a gross abuse of the justice system we are seeing.”

