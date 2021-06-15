Boity Thulo Drops 'She Can Anthem', a Song About Period Empowerment

Boity Thulo is empowering women through her music and has released a new single titled She Can Anthem for all her female fans

The song is about celebrating being a powerful woman and speaks about normalising talking about having periods

Boity is super proud of the new single and says that the message speaks to everyone, stating that periods are something to be proud of

Boity's newest single is out now, and it's already making waves on Spotify. The song, She Can Anthem, is a celebration of women and a confirmation that it is time for ladies to determine what they are capable of without societal expectations.

Boity, a rapper, actress and businesswoman collaborated with Kotex on the new track. The song invites everyone to normalise talking openly about periods as part of the Kotex #ChangeTheTune campaign. It celebrates women in all their power, with menstruation being a vital part of it.

“I’m so proud that my new single has dropped. It’s a dope track, and it has a message that speaks to everyone. Periods are something for women to be proud of – a symbol of our glory," said Boity.

The new song references the Kotex She Can campaign, which aims to ensure that periods and period stigma never gets in the way of a woman's advancement.

Kotex also solicited lyrics from Boity's fans, which were used in the final version of the song. Women's human rights are harmed by period stigma, shame, and misinformation, which limit their opportunities.

The Kotex She Can project promotes women's advancement by combating period stigma, encouraging access to education, and assisting in the creation of equal opportunities.

