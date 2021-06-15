Talent and positive vibes: Rapper Emtee takes over Namibia

South African rapper Emtee is living it up in Namibia and from the pictures shared, is having the time of his life

The musician is currently on a short tour in the neighbouring country and they are absolutely loving him there

The star also took the opportunity to explore the famous Namibian desert while riding on a camel

Emtee is currently on tour in Namibia and he’s a huge hit in the neighbouring country.

Emtee recently got showered with love in Namibia. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

The rapper topped the trends in the country as he performed his heart out and linked up with his fans.

Emtee also took some time out to enjoy riding camels through the famous Namib desert and posted some videos on social media.

Namibian fans excitedly took to Twitter to shower the South African artist with praise:

@kayx313 said:

“You a living legend emtee. We'll proud of you homie you deserve more support coz you've never disappointed u.”

@bigboy570 said:

“We fvkng love you here in Namibia.”

@johnson_zw said:

“Is this normal to trend in a foreign country for 4 days on that number one?No you guys respect Emtee dont compare him to those other whack rappers that's disrespect!!”

Nasty C shows love to Emtee’s album

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C has taken to social media to show love to Emtee's new album Logan. The There They Go hitmaker and Emtee have been friends ever since they collaborated on Winning a while back. Winning won both the musos many fans when it dropped and it ruled the airwaves at the time.

Nasty C took to Twitter and shared a link to the Roll Up hitmaker's new project. He captioned his post:

"Here for it. Forever."

The Black and White rapper also showed love to Emtee's single Ithemba a few weeks ago. Nasty C even added his own verse to Ithemba, a track released earlier this year. Both the rappers' fans took to Nasty's comment section to share their thoughts on their bromance and Emtee's new album.

@ManTalles wrote: "Nasty C you're the realest. You and Emtee are greatest of all time, keep on inspiring us."

@Mpstudio_94 said: "A good way to start a day." @SamaelTwisted commented: "This is what we've been searching for, Good Music. We need an album from both of you."

@Tata_Thando said: "Album of the Year."

