Lindani Myeni: New, unedited footage emerges of tragic incident

- New footage has emerged of Lindani Myeni just a few minutes before he was brutally killed by police officers in Hawaii

- The former South African rugby player was killed in April and a judge recently ordered police to release the unedited footage of his last few hours

- The footage shows Myeni apologising profusely to the lady who called the police on him and it also plays a recording of the lady's 911 call

Reports have revealed that new unedited footage has emerged in the Lindani Myeni case. The former South African rugby player was killed by police in Hawaii in April. A Honolulu judged ordered official to turn the unedited police bodycam footage over to Myeni's lawyer.

The footage shows Myeni repeatedly apologising to the lady who called the police on him. He also left her home on his own. Lindani's last words before the police arrived was "I'm sorry," which he said constantly.

The video shows a piece of the house's surveillance camera from a doorbell security cam. It also plays a 911 audio recording as well as the new footage from the officers who killed the father of two.

The lawsuit

According to CB, the footage was made public on Tuesday, 16 June. It comes from James Bickerton, an attorney who represents Myeni's widow Lindsay. He supports Linsday in a wrongful death suit that was filed against the police officers who killed Myeni as well as the city.

A report by eNCA revealed that Bickerton spoke to their US correspondent William Denselow, who said they received a lot of information that they were still processing.

Myeni's funeral

Previously, Briefly News reported that the body of Myeni had arrived in South Africa a few weeks ago. The Durban rugby player was shot and killed by Honolulu police.

His body had returned home and will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal. His family was expected to transport his body back to his birthplace.

The recording of the 911 call made before Myeni's death has been released and according to eNCA, the female caller said that Myeni was not armed and was calm.

