Inquiry Seeking to Extend to September, Says Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

The Zondo Commission is unlikely to conclude in July after Raymond Zondo said he would submit an application to the High Court for an extension

The Deputy Chief Justice said he needed the time to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence in addition to that of five other 'crucial' witnesses

Started in August 2018, the commission has seen thousands of witnesses provide evidence into South Africa's well-documented allegations into state capture

The State Capture Inquiry is set to go into overdrive after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hinted that he would be applying to the High Court for an extension up to September.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa and five other 'crucial' witnesses set to give testimony, Zondo on Thursday said he is seeking the High Court to grant him more time.

State Capture Raymond Zondo said he is seeking an extension to his commission's work. Image: Veli Nhlapo.

Source: Getty Images

Elaborating on the said witnesses, the deputy chief justice said they included the alleged looting of the State Security Agency (SSA) and former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba, who first appeared at the commission in May.

"In the course of this morning, I will sign the affidavit that forms part of the application papers that must be lodged in the High Court where the commission will ask the High Court for an extension of time," said Zondo.

"We are going to ask for an extension of time from the end of June up to the end of September," Zondo remarked.

Mounting grumblings for the commission to end

Zondo, once again, assured the general public that he would not end the commission's work in an irresponsible manner. EWN reported that this is after mounting cries from some quarters for the judicial commission to conclude its work.

The first day of the hearing began back on 21 August 2018 with thousands of witnesses called upon to give evidence since then.

"I am going to repeat that. I will not end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner because I want to satisfy those who demand that the commission should finish.

"Secondly, to complete oral evidence, we will act properly, we will act in a responsible manner, we will not act in a haphazard manner or abruptly," said Zondo.

Gigaba spills the beans

Last month former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba gave oral evidence at the Zondo Commission in a heated display amid a nasty separation from his estranged wife Norma Mngoma.

This comes after Gigaba wrapped off the night's sessions with a startling account of how he saw Mngoma as an IT executive who comes from a rich family. Gigaba's comments were in response to an inquiry about whether Mngoma was speaking the truth when he said Dudu Myeni organized and paid for their honeymoon seven years ago.

TimesLIVE reported that Mngoma may have paid for the vacation herself, according to the former minister, because she persuaded him to believe she had inherited her father's fortune.

"I went on holiday in Mauritius, which was our honeymoon. We enjoyed ourselves and spent two or three days and we came back. All along I had presumed her to be responsible for the trip and that she paid for it from her inheritance and wealth,” said Gigaba.

Source: Briefly.co.za