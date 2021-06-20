Teaching Union Threatens to Close SA Schools if the Government Doesn't Act

The Educators Union of South Africa wants the government to shut schools in the wake of rising infections

They were reacting to Basic Educations and Training Minister Angie Motshekga's press briefing in which she said schools would remain open

Equal Education welcomes the decision to keep schools open and says that closing schools deprives children of important interactions, food and counselling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The Educators Union of South Africa wants the department of education to shut schools and if the department doesn't act the union will take matters into its own hands.

This comes after Basic Educations and Training Minister Angie Motshekga's press briefing in which she said that schools would remain open according to eNCA.

Motshekga said that schools would react to Covid-19 case using a differentiated risk adjustment strategy.

The Educators Union of South Africa wants the government to shut schools. Photo credit: @eusaunion, @BasicEd

Source: Facebook

Equal Education welcomes the decision to keep schools open

Non-profit organisation Equal Education (EE) has congratulated the government on its decision to keep schools open. The organisation said that when children cannot go into school they are being denied access to food, counselling and important social interactions with their friends according to News24.

"Protecting the time learners are able to spend in school is vital. EE’s learner members have said how difficult it is when schools are closed - affecting access to school meals and counselling, limiting interactions with friends & ability to learn & hurting their mental health."

Vaccination rollout for teachers

Angie Motshekga gave South Africa an update on the state of schooling in South Africa. The department of basic education will begin rolling out the vaccine programme in schools.

Vaccination is voluntary but highly recommended so that everybody can be protected. Let us work together on this fight against Covid-19 in our spaces.

"The #COVID19 vaccination Programme will unfold immediately. It will start on Wednesday - 23 June until 8 July."

EFF gives government ultimatum - close schools are they will

EFF leader Julius Malema has given the department of education just seven days to shut schools or the political party has threatened or force the schools to shut.

"The EFF calls for the schools to close with immediate effect.We give the Minister of education 7 days to close schools, failing which, the EFF will be left with no choice but to close the schools. "

Malema warned that the coronavirus is a threat to schoolchildren and wants the government to act before it is too late.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The angry leader

The EFF's Julius Malema recently headed online to share his frustrations about the current troubles South Africa is facing - and there sure are many. In his tweet, he points out that the country has electricity issues, vaccine issues, poverty issues and even corruption issues.

Pointing fingers

"There is nothing as dishonest as blaming “all politicians" or all "political parties” for problems created by ANC & its politicians! FACT: Electricity crisis, unemployment, poverty, vaccine crisis & corruption are created by ANC in government! Don’t shield ANC from accountability!"

EFF demands vaccines from overseas

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on South Africans to band with them to demand additional Covid-19 vaccines from abroad.

The party published a statement on Twitter on Friday mobilising South Africans to protest against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and the government. The march is planned for June 25.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za