The incident in which a North West teacher was assaulted by a parent is real and a case has been opened at the local police station

The mother who allegedly assaulted the teacher is expected to appear in court soon after the case was formally reported

A video of the incident went viral on social media and South Africans created an uproar that resulted in the Education Department becoming involved

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A parent from the North West will appear in court this week for allegedly assaulting a teacher at the school her children attend. Reports say that the mother believed her kids had been turned away from the school due to arriving late.

The mother confronted the teacher and allegedly assaulted her. Colonel Adele Myburgh, police spokesperson, confirmed that the incident had been reported to the SAPS after the alleged violent physical altercation.

The mother is expected to appear in court on 24 June after the case was opened on 14 June, 2021.

The North West parent who allegedly assaulted a teacher is expected to appear in court soon. Image: @SRC_President

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

News24 reported that the North West Education Department Spokesperson Elias Malindi stated that the mother allegedly confronted the teacher due to the aforementioned issue. The children are in Grade R and Grade 4.

Malindi confirmed that an investigation showed that the children did not turn up for school on that particular day.

A report by IOL stated that North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said that the department pleaded with parents to protect educators and to not harm them as teachers should be treated as a commodity. Adding that teachers are those who need to be guarded by society.

The department has also sent through a team of psychologists to assist teachers and students at the school.

Education Department previously confirmed the incident

Previously, Briefly News reported that the North West education department said that the video of a parent allegedly slapping a teacher is real. The incident surfaced on social media and had people sharing the video, starting a fierce debate online.

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi reported that the incident took place in Tsetse village near Mahikeng at Phera Primary School on 14 June, 2021.

The 53-year-old veteran teacher with over 10 years' experience was allegedly assaulted by an angry mother with two children in Grade R and Grade 4 at the school.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za