Update: Education Department Confirms Incident of Parent Slapping Teacher

The North West education department has said that the video of a parent allegedly slapping a teacher is real. The video surfaced on social media and had people sharing the video and started a fierce debate online.

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi reported that the incident took place in Tsetse village near Mahikeng at Phera Primary School on 14 June 2021.

The 53-year-old veteran teacher with over ten experience years was allegedly assaulted by an angry mother with two children in Grade R and Grade 4 at the school.

The horrific assault caught on film

In the video, a parent can be seen confronting a teacher about matters pertaining to her child, before violently slapping her to the ground.

She is heard asking the teacher:

“Why o busa bana baka”, which means why did you send back my children?"

The teacher can then heard referring the parent to another colleague.

The parent then ignores the teacher before telling her she's disrespectful and knocking the elderly educator to the ground.

Social media reactions

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were very triggered by the graphic incident. Many want the parent identified and brought to justice.

Check out some of their reactions below:

@Kuda32713496 said:

"My blood is boiling in schools we have security...how did she get in there?"

@Sawcee_Tee said:

"I don't promote such behaviour but the way teachers treat learners. Don't act like you never went to school. Anyway, the parent is wrong"

@cold_summ3r said:

"Do this to my moms, you'll meet your ancestors same day. mxm"

@Mbuso_Wenkosi said:

"Can the camera lady please show herself ngathi kuza kahle"

Parents clash outside Witbank Technical High School

In more troubling news from South African schools, Briefly News previously reported that issues arose at Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga when parents and the community clashed outside the school.

Learning and teaching have since been suspended after Monday's violence.

Parents reportedly demonstrated on Monday, 14 June, the morning after the school pended a black pupil who had gotten into a fight with a white student last week. A scuffle arose among parents after the student had been suspended for a week.

A video of the violence was widely shared on social media and gained traction as many did not understand what caused the scuffle.

