Man Asks Dad if He Can Visit, Left Deeply Hurt by His Reaction

A young man has been hurt by his absent father, heading online to share the disheartening response he got from his dad on Father's Day

It seems the young man's father did not even have his number saved, savagely asking who the sweet text was from

Unfortunately, many social media users could relate to the young man's upsetting tale and took to the comments section to offer a little comfort

It seems the stereotype of bad fathers remains strong in the hearts and minds of disappointed offspring as one man shared screenshots of the uncomfortable exchange with his dad on Father's Day.

The man's triggering post saw many more young people come forward, sharing their own heartbreaking experiences with their dads.

A young man has been left severely disappointed by his father.

Source: Getty Images

The gutwrenching screenshots were shared by Twitter user @beebinc, who certainly found himself let down by his old man.

Wanting to wish the old-timer a happy Fathers Day, the good son took to texting his dad a sweet message. Unfortunately, it seems his father did not even have his son's number saved as he quickly asked who the text was from.

Once Beeb responds that it's him, the old man coldly responds with a thumbs-up emoji.

@beebinc

"Nah dis the last time I'm texting this n*****," he tearfully captioned the post.

Online community sympathises, sharing their own disappointment with dads on Father's Day

Many people could relate to the man's heartbreaking story. They took to the comments section to offer some comfort and understanding.

Still, others couldn't let fathers go down with such a bad reputation and took to sharing some positive stories too.

Check out some of the comments below:

@vaeredd said:

"Be like that sometimes."

@CesarBarri0s said:

"My Dad cancelled plans for Father’s Day, never even left town. Just another damn disappointment."

@DaBryceIsRight1 said:

"Man some of y’all got some [bad] dads. I’ll throw some positivity out there, thankful for the one I got."

@ZuluKatleho said:

"The screenshots in this thread break my heart. Y'all are just raising yourselves."

@Aye_Scotty said:

"Really though and I thought mine was a f*ck-up. Bar’s so low for dads it’s underground at this point…"

@whoskumba said:

"Tell him you make 6 figures off Twitter, surely he’ll remember you."

Kevin Hart opens up about how his cheating affected his 16-year-old daughter, Heaven

In more news about tumultuous father-child relationships, Briefly News previously reported that renowned comedian Kevin Hart has shared the heartbreak his daughter felt after his infidelity became a worldwide topic.

In a candid chat with actor Will Smith in a special Father's Day Red Table Talk, the two went deep on their relationships, character and family.

Speaking about his 2017 cheating scandal, Hart said it is difficult to bother him as a person but when it came to his children, he realised his daughter, 16-year-old Heaven, touched an emotional cord.

The actor said it was difficult to apologise to her and she was very tough on him.

"Getting my daughter to understand that I'm sorry, I made a mistake, that was real... Until this day! My daughter is tough on me. [She] don't play with her father," he said.

The thespians also touched on how their fame has affected their households as they noted children get more bashing for what they do, more than them. Kevin also said the biggest lesson he has learnt with fame is to listen, which would have helped him understand and handle things differently.

