Britney Spears Opens Up in Court, Fighting for Freedom From Conservatorship

Britney Spears is starting to be more open about her conservatorship and says she wants her life back now

The pop singer revealed that she's been put on a host of medications that she didn't want to be on against her will

Britney stated that she wanted to start a family with her partner but couldn't do so because of the conservatorship

Britney Spears broke her silence during a court hearing on Wednesday discussing her almost 13-year-old court-ordered conservatorship.

Spears wanted an audience with Judge Brenda Penny to express her dissatisfaction with the deal. The artist took part in the hearing remotely and talked for about 20 minutes, reading from prepared notes.

She said she was compelled to perform, that she was denied privacy and that she was forced to use birth control, take medication, and go to therapy sessions against her will, according to CNN.

Britney Spears says that she wants to have her life back

"I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break," said Spears, according to a report from BBC.

Spears, a mother of two, said she wanted to marry her fiancé and start a family but she couldn't because of the conservatorship. She claimed that her conservator prevented her from getting a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) removed so that she may become pregnant.

She also claimed that she was put on the substance lithium - a common bipolar disorder medication - against her will and that it made her feel drunk and unable to communicate.

