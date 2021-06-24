South African media personality Khanyi Mbau will be expanding her wings on a new Netflix original show, Young, Famous and African

The reality TV show will see Mbau along with other artists from across the continent entertaining local viewers

Other huge names linked to the project include, Nadia Nakai, Zari The Boss and Naked DJ

Khanyi Mbau will be appearing alongside a few other stars from around the continent on the first ever African reality series premiering on Netflix soon.

Khanyi Mbau will star on a new show on Netflix. Image: @mbaureloaded

Representing Mzansi, Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ will be putting their best feet forward. Khanyi took to social media to tease her fans with a few details about the show.

“Welcome to my world! Global first, are you ready?”

Zari The Boss, who is Ugandan-born, will also be representing Mzansi on the show. This is not the first time Khanyi Mbau has hit the small screen.

Khanyi Mbau scores reality TV show Always Rise, fans were never ready

Last year, Khanyi Mbau bagged a show titled Always Rise. When Mbau released the trailer for the show, it left fans super excited. Khanyi's rags-to-riches story dominated headlines and her transformation in to the media mogul she is today made for for great viewing.

Other celebrities who have ventured into reality TV shows include Kelly Khumalo, Lebo M, Bonang Matheba and Shauwn Mkhize - it clearly must be very lucrative.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates SAFTA win for reality TV show Life with Kelly Khumalo

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi singer Kelly Khumalo took to social media to thank God for her big win at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs). Her reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, won the award for the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show.

Kelly's show first aired on Showmax and was a hit amongst fans because they got to see the inner workings of her life. The singer bared her soul on the series and viewers got to see a glimpse of Kelly's personal life and the challenges she faces.

Taking to social media, Kelly thanked God for the win at the prestigious award show and captioned her post:

"Lord you are worthy of all the praises #LifeWithKellyKhumalo congratulations to ME."

