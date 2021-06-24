Skinny or Fat Emtee: Rapper’s Bizarre Poll Has Fans Weighing In

South African rapper Emtee trended on social media when he presented his fans with a strange poll

The rapper wanted to know if his fans prefer him in his skinny or bigger form and the responses were mixed

Many expressed that they loved the musician in any form, as long as he was healthy and producing good music

Emtee found himself trending on Thursday afternoon after a strange poll he started on social media caught a lot of traction. The rapper asked his fans if they preferred him skinny or larger in size.

He was referring to the type of music he made at each weight level and Mzansi chipped in to share their thoughts.

@trevorzambia said:

“Skinny Emtee is energetic on stage, I remember when you came to Zambia. Fat Emtee is kinda boring on the stage, those dance moves are no longer there. But the music keeps on snapping harder.”

@wisdom_manganyi said:

“Doesn't matter, as long as our Emtee is Healthy and still giving us the best music like he always do.”

@bcthefuture said:

“Fat Emtee snapped on that joint with Zingah.”

@vincentsavinci said:

“Healthy Emtee.”

@vonjeezy said:

“We want the Emtee we heard in Manando the album.”

Mzansi's Emtee takes over Namibia and crowds go crazy

Whatever his weight, one can’t deny how talented Emtee is. Briefly News reported that the rapper recently took a trip to Namibia. He topped the trends in the country as he performed his heart out and linked up with his fans.

Emtee also took some time out to enjoy riding camels through the famous Namib desert and posted some videos on social media.

Namibian fans excitedly took to Twitter to shower the South African artist with praise: @kayx313 said:

“You a living legend Emtee. We'll proud of you homie you deserve more support coz you've never disappointed u.”

@bigboy570 said: “We fvkng love you here in Namibia.”

@johnson_zw said: “Is this normal to trend in a foreign country for 4 days on that number one? No you guys respect Emtee don't compare him to those other whack rappers that's disrespect!!”

