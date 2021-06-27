Nando’s Shares Hilarious Response With Lerato Kganyago: Mara Nandi

Nando's recently shared a hilarious response with Lerato Kganyago after she tweeted that she was in the mood for a yummy Nandos meal

In their response, they asked Kganyago why she failed to tag them in her tweet while at the same time poking fun at Mzansi's dancing Spiderman

Many people found the post very entertaining and hilarious, a lot of them also headed to the comment section to laugh their butts off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nando's really does have a knack for posting content that keeps their many followers highly entertained and super amused. This time the food company had us all laughing when they shared a funny tweet with media personality, Lerato Kganyago.

Nando's is at it again, this time Lerato Kganyago is involved. Images: @Nando's/@LeratoKganyago

Source: Twitter

Next time, please tag us Miss Kanyago

It all started when Kganyago tweeted that she was having a hankering for some freshly delivered Nandos food. "Galletse Nandos!" she wrote. to which Nandos responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"@Leratokganyago @ us sis? Spider-Man is too busy auditioning for Jika Majika to tell you that with great hunger comes tagging responsibility."

Mzansi loves a good and funny Nandos Twitter post

@Nondu_mnguni said:

"I've adhered to tagging. Cela iblessing"

@Vulamazulu_Man said:

" Nando's is always outta control shame."

@ZamaChwama said:

"Uyoyisa Nandos nasi"

@Spencer90116793 said:

"Lolest gana nga maseo"

Nandos pokes fun at Ramaphosa's lost iPad

Briefly News also reported that Nando's is having it's share of fun with Mzansi's first citizen, hilariously making fun of the President after he lost his iPad this week. The restaurant has suggested they were the guilty party, playing hide-and-seek with the elusive device.

Heading to their official Twitter account, @NandosSA ws responding to a mouthy customer who really couldn't understand why their restaurants couldn't open before 10am. Seeing a golden oppurtunity for a little jest, the food outlet had this to say:

"We wanted to open early, mara we were playing mokoko with @CyrilRamaphosa's iPad. It was too good for us," the brand cheekily wrote.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za