A man has achieved stellar academic successes in quick succession after suffering rejections in the past

Ifeanyi Obi had graduated with a second class lower degree and was rejected over 16 times by US, UK and Canadian universities

His application for international studies in Cyprus clicked and he went on to become the best student of the year and a lecturer years later

A bright young man has inspired social media users with his academic success story after numerous failures and rejections.

Ifeanyi Obi shared on his LinkedIn page that he had finished his undergraduate studies in Nigeria with a 2.2.

Obi's result served as a bottleneck as all foreign applications he made to further his studies were turned down including the ones made to US, UK and Canadian universities.

A lifeline came for him from Cyprus

An undeterred Obi said he applied to study in another European university, in Cyprus precisely, and succeeded. He not only finished with a higher Honours result but went on to become the best student of the year and also bagged a placement for PhD studies.

Four years on, Obi became an associate professor and had his software BuildTech approved by a UK body and consequently got a special visa to establish a lab in London.

His story read in part:

"I graduated with honours (2:2) for my undergraduate studies, which wasn't an excellent feat. This was due to personal issues and strangely struggles against words spoken to me by a Prophet that I won't do well academically if ever I chose that path.

"I applied to 3 Universities in the UK for my Masters studies and got rejected. With that I applied to other Universities in USA, Canada and got rejected as well. With over 16 rejections, I proceeded with great determination to Cyprus to study.

"I told myself I only could turn my story around. With increased focus and developed study patterns, I graduated with High Honours(3.8) for my Masters Studies and was offered a place for PhD and with same determines and few mistakes aswell, I graduated as the best student that year and was the Valedictorian.

"Last year my software in BuildTech got approved by the UK endorsement body and this year obtained an Innovator Migrant Visa to establish a software lab in London..."

