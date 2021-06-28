Controversial South African painter Rasta the artist recently headed online to share a painting that he did as part of the #SarafinaChallenge

These latest paintings, unlike the ones he has done in the past, were done with a certain quality that was noticeable to many South Africans

A lot of them headed to the comment section to express how surprised they were to see that Rasta was actually able to accurately represent the people he was painting

Controversial South African artist, Rasta, has pleasantly surprised many of his critics after he headed online to share some photos of the artwork he did as part of the #SarafinaChallenge.

Rasta receives many thumbs-up for his latest work

"Leleti Khumalo portrait challenge on Sarafina dance challenge. #sarafinachallenge #Sarafina," he captioned the post.

Many people are impressed with Rasta's work. Images: @RastaArtist

Source: Twitter

Locals were quite impressed with the artist and did not hold back on revealing how delighted they were to see that he was actually able to properly portray people in his artwork, which is known to be quite controversial.

@TumiDaKing said:

"Kahle kahle wena Rasta uyadelela, you're a true artist kanti?"

@andile_komane said:

"Kahle kahle wena you know your job inkinga abanye abadwebeki direct."

@LuckyNaison said:

"Rasta this looks great, bigup bro."

@GreatMbulazi said:

"Practice makes perfect, well done Rasta."

Rasta paints a local star and receives a lot of flack

Briefly News also reported that Rasta has once again managed to upset the masses after heading online to debut the painting he made of the late South African actress and TV host, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, the infamous artist shared a heartfelt post about Shaleen, whose death came as a shock to many South Africans who watched her perfect her craft on TV for decades. He also shared snaps of the painting he made in her honour.

"One of South Africa's best actress and TV star. RIP Shaleen. Thank you for your contribution to art," he wrote.

