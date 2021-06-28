John Langley: Creator of Hit TV Series 'Cops' Dies in Mexico at Age 78

John Langely reportedly died in Mexico while taking part in an off-road race on Saturday

The rescue teams tried to save his life but were unable to, and he passed away at around 3pm

Langely was well known for his TV show, Cops, which aired from 1989 to 2020 and boasted over a thousand episodes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The creator and executive producer of the famous TV show Cops, John Langely, has passed away at 78.

John Langley was taking part in an off-road race at the time of his demise. Photo: Jacob Andrzejczak.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The renowned filmmaker reportedly passed away on Saturday, June 26, in Baja, Mexico, in an apparent heart attack.

According to CNN, John was taking part in an off-road race known as the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Filipe 250, the Director of the Off-Road races told the aforementioned media house.

The rescue teams tried to get to him as quickly as they could, but he did not survive.

According to TMZ, John was with his son Zack at the time, who were avid off-road racers, but no information was received from his representative. John will be best remembered for the Cops TV series, which aired on Fox and had over 32 seasons between 1989 and 2020, among other works.

Cops was reportedly cancelled following social unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

Here are messages from some of the fans who mourned his death:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Joe Lara of Tarzan also has a tragic passing

This comes just nearly a month after Briefly News reported the death of the star of Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, Joe Lara, after a plane he was travelling in crashed into a lake in Tennessee, US.

According to TMZ, the accident happened on Saturday, May 29, and Joe was among seven people, including his wife Gwen Lara, who lost their lives in the crash. The private jet is reported to have left Smyrna Airport outside Nashville and was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

However, it plunged into Percy Priest Lake just minutes after takeoff, and after hours of searching that went into the night, authorities later noted that there were no survivors.

Joe was best known for his role as Tarzan in the Tarzan Manhattan movie in 1989 and its succeeding TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, the king of the jungle, from 1996 to 1997.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za