State Capture: ConCourt to Rule on Zuma's Contempt Charges on Tuesday

The Constitutional Court will hand down its judgement in the case of Zuma versus the State Capture of Inquiry

The former President Jacob Zuma has been charged with contempt of court for failing to appear before the commission

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry has asked the court to jail Zuma for two years with costs if found guilty

The Constitutional Court has indicated that it will rule on the State Capture Commission's application to declare former President Jacob Zuma in contempt of court on Tuesday.

Former President Jacob Zuma will hear his fate as the Constitutional Court prepares to hand down its judgement of Tuesday. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, the State Capture Commission of Inquiry approached the Constitutional Court after Zuma failed to comply with an order to appear in front of the commission.

Zuma has publicly stated that he would not appear in front of the commission citing that he and Judge Raymond Zondo have a personal relationship. Zuma believes their relationship would compromise Zondo's ability to handle the evidence without bias.

In a series of tweets, the Constitutional Court has stated that it will hand down its judgment at 10am on Tuesday.

According to News24, the former president is found in contempt the Constitutional Court will determine what the appropriate sentence will be.

The commission has recommended that the Constitutional Court hand down a sentence to Zuma for the contempt charges. According to the commission, Zuma had acted maliciously when he did not appear in front of the commission and further asked the court for an order of costs to be granted against Zuma.

Zuma first appeared in front of the State Capture Inquiry last year but refused to appear again this year in February.

Source: Briefly.co.za