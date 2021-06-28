President Cyril Ramaphosa Defends Sahpra After EFF March Against Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised political leaders for trying to influence the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

Ramaphosa stated that South Africans should continue to allow medical professionals, scientists and healthcare works to do their jobs

The Economic Freedom Fighters have come out with a statement saying they will not be following Ramaphosa's regulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cyril Ramaphosa came to the defence of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Sunday. This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters Marched in Tshwane on Friday to demand Sahpra approve the use of the Chinese and Russian vaccines in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to the defence of Sahpra following the march for vaccines hosted by the EFF in Tshwane on Friday. Images: Mike Hutchings and Phill Magakoe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in his address to the nation, Ramaphosa criticised political leaders for launching personal attacks against people who do their jobs. He stated that we owe a debt of gratitude to medical professionals, scientists and healthcare workers who have been doing their job during this pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ramaphosa further added that Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation and political influences, stating that Sahpra is an independent regulator that uses scientific measures to ensure safety and quality in the interest of public health.

"Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation or political influence so that when vaccines are approved, the public can be confident that the vaccines are safe, of good quality and will work," he said.

According to News24 , the EFF has vehemently called on the government as well as Sahpra to approve the Sinovac vaccine from China as well as the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. They have also called on the removal of Sahpra chairperson with immediate effect.

Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, Sahpra CEO, however, made it clear that the health organisation would do its work without being "influenced or swayed" by anyone or anything other than science.

The EFF responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that they would not comply with anything Ramaphosa puts into place. They stated that they would continue with their political mobilisation and programmes for the upcoming by-elections on 30 June and the local government elections in October.

"We will not allow dictatorial lockdowns of Ramaphosa to prevent us from preparing our branches, members and we will not stop in convincing as many people as possible that the current government must be removed from power," the statement continued.

New Covid-19 regulations could see Malema and EFF members imprisoned

Following the country's move to adjusted Alert Level 4 the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the new regulations.

According to The Citizen, one of the amended regulations could lead to the imprisonment of EFF leader Julius Malema. The regulation stipulates that anyone who contravenes or incites others to contravene the regulations would be committing an offence and could face conviction that can lead to imprisonment or fine.

"Any person who incites, instigates, commands, or procures any other person to commit any offence in terms of these regulations, commits an offence and is, on conviction, liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment,” it reads.

The EFF said that they would only follow measures or regulations based on vaccine rollout to the whole country.

Julius Malema takes a nasty swipe at Cyril Ramaphosa: “He is killing us”

Briefly News recently reported, that in a tweet Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of using the name of Nelson Mandela to try and hypnotise South Africans. He also said that Ramaphosa is "killing" the country's people.

"When they want to hypnotise us, they use Mandela name. #RamaphosaIsKillingUs," he wrote.

@abelmafhoho said:

"Can we hear what he says? He is the president. Your time will come."

@LESIBADAVID4 said:

"Relax Juju, relax, we need our nation to live, please wait!"

@XolilePlaatjie1 said:

"I am very disappointed with President Ramaphosa, I was expecting him to announce your appointment as Minister of Health."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za