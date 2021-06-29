King Mswati’s Kids Ridicule Those Who Demand Democracy, Swatis Not Impressed

A large faction of people online feel King Mswati III's children have made a mockery of the royal house, ridiculing all those who seek to uproot Eswatini's absolute monarchy

His children took to their social media accounts, arrogantly taunting those who wish to see democracy in the country

The people of South Africa took to the comments section, condemning the stance and standing in solidarity with the Swati people

King Mswati III might be a little embarrassed by the behaviour of his adult children after they went out of their way to mock the aggrieved people of Eswatini.

King Mswati’s children have come under fire. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

King Mswati's children ridicule all citizens who demand political reform

Taking to Instagram Live, it seems the young monarchs have had enough of their subjects complaining about the desperate political situation in the country. Talk of democracy is certainly a laughing matter as the royals mock all those who seek constitutional reform in Eswatini.

Eswatini is an absolute monarchy where little to no say is given to the people of the nation on political reform. It seems the royals have definitely let the power get to their heads, disrespecting the very people they are meant to serve.

Mzansi stands in solidarity with the disappointed people of Eswatini

Many locals have taken to the comments section, warning the young royals against their poor treatment of the men and women who are the backbone of the nation. Some spoke ominously about the future of the monarchy.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Bester524 said:

"We are with you Eswathini people... Africa is a village."

@duvha2 said:

"The same words were used when South African demanded freedom..."

@Talib_n said:

"Mugabe's kids did the same thing. It ended badly."

@cmaifil passionately said:

"Until it happens to you, the pain, the suffering, the hunger, not being able to afford the most basic necessity, then it’s easy to MOCK those who are suffering. A sign of badly raised KING MSWATI’S children. The country is suffering and to them it’s fun."

@SwaziFleur ominously wrote:

"When history is written, it will note that the fall didn’t come from bayonets or a guillotine. It came from inside the house."

"The throne does not belong to him": Another new threat to King Misuzulu's reign

In more news on African royal families, Briefly News previously reported that yet another faction threatens to contest Zulu King Misuzulu's ascension to the throne, this after a new group of royals claims the throne does not actually belong to him.

Princess Nomkhubulwane, Princess Nomvula O’Meara and Princess Mhlengi Zulu, a 19-year-old royal, are threatening to initiate court action to compel the Zulu royal house and the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal to stop the ascension of King Misuzulu.

The royals claim it is no longer an issue of who King Goodwill Zwelithi wanted to see seated on the throne, but claim their ancestors were robbed of the throne more than a century ago.

Historical redress

It seems the issue goes way back. The cousins argue that if history and Zulu monarch traditions were not overridden in 1913 when King Solomon KaDinuzulu passed away, Prince Magangane George Zulu, who was 16 years old at the time, should have been the next King and not King Cyprian kaSolomon, the father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was succeeded by King Misuzulu.

“We believe that the heir to the throne must take their rightful place in history from the House of Qambushilo… We believe that as the rightful heirs in support of our brother, Prince Mhlengi Zulu for the following reasons,” says part of their letter to the Premier.

The Office of the Premier has not yet responded to the family.

Source: Briefly.co.za