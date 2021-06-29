Completely Disrespectful: Clip Shows Locals Manhandling a Scared Cop

A short video clip of a local police officer getting thoroughly disrespected by local community members have been shared online by a concerned South African citizen

In the clip, the community members appear to be very angry about something and resort to threatening the officer, mocking him and pulling at his clothes

Mosst people did not like the way the community members behaved and soon headed to the comment section where they shared their disapproving thoughts on the matter

It isn't news that police officers and the people they serve and protect have a difficult relationship - not only in South Africa but abroad as well. A recent clip of community members clashing with a police officer highlights this problem.

A local cop gets shoved and sworn at by angry locals, bystander takes a video

In the video clip, a small group of people can be seen terrorising the police officer, who appears to be visibly concerned about his well-being. The officer can also be seen trying to leave the scene when one of the angry mob members pulls him by his uniform.

"Disrespect," the clip was captioned by a concerned South African woman.

A number of people headed online to voice their disapproval of the community members' disrespect.

Freddy Aaron said:

"Yes, well. If the men do their jobs, communities have a problem... So yes, what do we want? Police stay in the soup, no one is prepared to fight with police crime."

Agnes Olifant said:

"Tomorrow, the same community will need the police's help... pure disrespect."

Corrie Engelbrecht said:

"I wonder what 'stop crime' stands for on that police officer's car, and I support the humility that police officer has, that fear, he has a job to do."

Meanwhile, in positive news, 2 local cops get lauded for going the extra mile

Briefly News also reported that two incredible police officers are being celebrated for their immense selflessness. The members of Sydenham SAPS worked tirelessly on their rest days to ensure that two abandoned babies were healthy and taken to a place of safety where they could receive the love and attention they need.

The babies, one six days old and the other 28 days old, were abandoned during the members' shift and they refused to rest until they were satisfied that the infants were taken care of. Mzansi social media users took to complimenting the cops for their selfless work.

Mara Verwey said:

"So glad the precious babies are cared for. If only I could hug them. The Lord will provide for them and will get the best."

Source: Briefly.co.za