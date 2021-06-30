ConCourt to Deliver Judgement on CR17 Bank Statements on 1 July

The CR17 campaign will be heard in the Constitutional Court and a judgement will be handed down on Thursday

The documents relate to President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential campaign and an alleged donation he received in 2017

The CR17 campaign matter was last heard in November 2020 and Ramaphosa will be represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Reports have revealed that the Constitutional Court will hand a judgement down on Thursday, 1 July, about the CR17 documents. The documents relate to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 presidential campaign.

The ConCourt will decide on whether or not the president had misled Parliament. This is with regard to the donations made to the CR17 campaign and if the Public Protector has the ability and jurisdiction to probe the matter.

The CR17 campaign matter was last heard in November 2020. Ramaphosa will be represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who told the court that it should dismiss Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to appeal a court ruling to set her report into the campaign aside.

The Constitutional Court will on Thursday deliver a judgement on the CR17 campaign. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

News24 reported that Mkhwebane believed that the case was 'hopeless'. The report by the Public Protector revealed that the president had purposely misled Parliament about a large donation that was made to the campaign.

A report by The Citizen revealed that in March, the High Court in Pretoria heard an application by the EFF asking to have the financial records of the CR17 campaign unsealed.

The EFF put through an application to unseal the CR17 Bank Statements being heard in court

Previously, Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema applied to unseal the CR17 bank statements. The bank statements were sealed by a court order put forward by President Cyril Ramaphosa which hid the details of the donors from his presidential campaign.

Malema and EFF members are attempting to unseal the bank statements in an attempt to find out whether or not the president's donors are benefiting from any state contracts. The case is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

#CR17BankStatements is trending on Twitter as South Africans discuss the possible outcome of the court case.

