Gospel Music Veteran Lindelani Mkhize Gets Top SAMAs Honour

Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize has just received a top SAMAs honour, along with other industry veterans

Mkhize has worked very hard in his career and played an instrumental role in shaping the gospel industry in Mzansi

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) announced the news on social media and fans were buzzing over it

The SA Music Awards (SAMAs) will honour a few industry titans this year, including Dr Lindelani Mkhize. Mkhize, PJ Powers and Lebo M have been named as recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Industry of South Africa's board of directors.

The SAMAs took to social media to announce the news to fans and captioned their post:

"The #SAMA27 Lifetime Achievement Award goes to none other than legendary gospel music mogul, Lindelani Mkhize. He is a founding member of the gospel group @JoyousSA and was a lead figure in multiple music shows among other achievements. Congratulations to him!"

Mkhize has been dubbed a "titan" in the South African music industry for his success in finding and developing African talent over the years.

Legends such as Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Caiphus Semenya, Don Laka, Mdu, and Joe Nina are among his signees and well-known names in the South African music landscape, spanning genres such as Afro-pop, jazz, gospel and Kwaito, according to SowetanLIVE.

The founding member of the esteemed gospel ensemble Joyous Celebrations has an impressive résumé that demonstrates how his lifetime achievement nod is well-deserved, having come a long way since his days as a drummer in the church from his hometown of Umlazi in Durban.

Sibongile Khumalo honoured with a doctorate posthumously

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Sibongile Khumalo was granted an Honourary Doctorate in Music post humorously by Wits University.

The doctorate was presented on Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at the virtual graduation function where students from the Faculty of Humanities got their degrees. The doctorate was accepted by Sibongile's daughter Ayanda Khumalo.

When accepting the award, Ayanda said that the family was honoured by Sibongile's achievement.

"Sadly she never got to experience this moment physically but I know that she is with us in spirit," said Ayanda.

The jazz singer passed away on 28 January 2021 and left the nation in mourning over her passing. She was a singer who captured audiences all around the world.

