ANC Postpones NEC Meeting as Tensions Rise over Imprisonment of Jacob Zuma

The NEC has taken the decision to postpone a meeting scheduled for Saturday due to political tensions

In a memo sent by ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, the NEC will be travelling to KwaZulu-Natal to assist in the ongoing tensions

The NEC was supposed to meet and discuss former President Jacob Zuma's Constitutional Court judgement and impending imprisonment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The ANC has had to postpone its national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, due to the heated political situation in KwaZulu-Natal over former president Jacob Zuma's impending detention.

The ANC's highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), had been set to meet and deliberate on former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month jail sentence this weekend in a three-day conference, according to TimesLIVE.

With the rise of political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal, the NEC has decided to postpone their meeting originally scheduled for Saturday. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In between conferences, the NEC was going to meet for the first time since the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and also since now-suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule took the organisation to court, according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The NEC had the mandate to discuss the replacement of North West Premier Job Mokgoro. According to the Mail & Guardian, Mokgoro was accused of voting with the ANC's opposition party, the DA, as an act of defiance. His ANC membership was suspended as a result.

The interim provincial committee (IPC) also has a 14-page report on Mokgoro that alleged that he had instilled rogue intelligence operatives tap the phones of the provincial cabinet members and the interim ANC leaders in the province.

According to TimesLIVE, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte sent a memo to the organisations top six about the postponement of the conference. Duarte stated that the events in KwaZulu-Natal have spun out of control and could become violent.

"In arriving at this decision, the national officials were mindful of the situation developing in KwaZulu-Natal and the need for the ANC to give clear and principled leadership to ensure the maintenance of the rule of law and to avoid any violence, injury or loss of life," she said in a quote by TimesLIVE

The NEC top six will now go to KwaZulu-Natal to assist the provincial leadership.

Dudu Zuma posts snaps of her and Jacob Zuma "studying", SA says "Pack his bags"

Briefly News recently reported that Duduzile Zuma is continuing on with her ploy to make it seem like everything is calm in the Zuma household despite the fact that he was given five days to give himself over to the cops and only has a few days left of the five.

Taking to Twitter, Dudu shared a snap of the two of them together and claimed that they were 'seriously studying' the documents that were placed in front of them.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za