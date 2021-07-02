South Africans React to News That Angie Motshekga is Now Acting President

President Cyril Ramaphoa has appointed Basic Education Minster Angi Motshekga as Acting President

The President is currently in Lusaka, Zambia attending a state funeral of late President Kenneth Kaunda

Many South Africans took to Twitter to react to the news of the new "president" with hopes she might change laws

With President Cyril Ramaphosa attending the State Funeral Service for the late President Kenneth Kaunda, the presidency announced that the Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President on Friday, 2 July.

Basic Health Minister Angie Motshekga has been appointed as Acting President while President Ramaphosa is in Zambia. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty Images

The presidency cited the reason Motshekga was appointed as Acting President was Vice President David Mabuza is currently on leave in Russia to undergo medical consultations.

Twitter erupted when the announcement of the new Acting President was made, with many South Africans finding humour in the news.

Some are hoping that Motshekga might change lockdown regulations.

Others are hoping that she will pardon former President Jacob Zuma who is due to serve a 15-month imprisonment do contempt of court.

@Mapentz says:

Angie Motshega must do the lords work and pardon the former president.

ANC postpones NEC meeting as tensions rise over imprisonment of Jacob Zuma

In a recent report, Briefly News reported that the ANC has had to postpone its national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, due to the heated political situation in KwaZulu-Natal over former president Jacob Zuma's impending detention.

The ANC's highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), had been set to meet and deliberate on former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month jail sentence this weekend in a three-day conference, according to TimesLIVE.

In between conferences, the NEC was going to meet for the first time since the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and also since now-suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule took the organisation to court, according to EWN.

According to TimesLIVE, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte sent a memo to the organisations top six about the postponement of the conference. Duarte stated that the events in KwaZulu-Natal have spun out of control and could become violent.

