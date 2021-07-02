Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode have bagged the SAMAs International Achievement Award for their classic tune, Jerusalema

The SAMAs were heavily criticised about two years ago when they failed to nominate Jerusalema in the Song of the Year category

The SAMAs committee praised Nomcebo Zikode and Master KG for comforting the world with Jerusalema amid the Covid-19 pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) committee has finally honoured Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. The two stars have bagged the International Achievement Award for their epic tune, Jerusalema.

The organisation received major criticism on social media for failing to nominate the song in the Song of the Year category a few years back. After the snub, the track took over the world and kept people from all over the world dancing the Covid-19 blues away.

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode's 'Jerusalema' has bagged the SAMAs International Achievement Award. Image: @nomcebo_zikode, @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The SAMAs committee took to Twitter on Friday, 2 July and finally tipped their hats to Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode for producing the tune. The SAMAs wrote:

"The pandemic may have brought us to our knees, but Jerusalema ft @Nomcebozikode gave us comfort. @MasterKGsa is truly a master mind for the work he has put in to make the world dance. He’s the recipient for the #SAMA27 International Achievement Award. We see you champ!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Master KG receives triple platinum plaque in Italy for Jerusalema

In related news, Briefly News reported that Master KG has received yet another triple platinum plaque for his epic tune, Jerusalema. This time, the musician was surprised with the plaque when he landed in Italy.

The Mzansi star's Jerusalema kept the whole world dancing the Covid-19 blues away during the hard and early stages of lockdown. Although the tune featuring Nomcebo Zikode was released three years ago, the award-winning Mzansi producer is still reaping the rewards of its success.

Master KG took to Twitter on Thursday night, 24 June to share his good news. He posted a snap of himself proudly holding his triple platinum plaque. The musician captioned his post:

"I landed in Italy and they surprised me with this beautiful triple platinum plaque, shout out to @WARNERMUSICIT and everyone who took part in this success... Rea leboga."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za