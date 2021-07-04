Pearl Thusi Contemplates Suing People for Fun on Social Media

Pearl Thusi has threatened to sue people on social media for fun after allegations were made that she was involved in a scam

She posted a tweet online and social media users had a few things to say about it as well as some friendly advice

A Twitter user, @eighty8street, had alleged that Pearl Thusi was involved in a scam involving Somizi and his cooking show

International actress Pearl Thusi has had enough of the constant negativity on social media and has threatened to sue people for fun.

This came after a Twitter user alleged that she was involved in a scam.

Twitter user @eighty8street said, "Not surprised at allegations of Somizi scamming people, he allegedly stole a cooking show idea. Just hurt at allegations of the involvement of Pearl Thusi in the scam."

She denied that she was involved with anything and that she had just worked on a gig and hadn't told anyone to do anything.

Earlier she had obviously had enough of the allegations and let people know how far she would be willing to go.

Social media users react to Peal Thusi's threat to sue people

@fugitive_za:

"Times are tough babe. The economy hangs in the balance. Hustlers are being creative. I'd make an extra R500k out of stupid tweeps too if I was famous ."

@007druza:i

"Suing leads to the exchange of documents, exchange of document lead to the truth ."

@neh_at:

"The "just for fun "part.. hayi ke extra murals mos ungasho nje the Twitter streets is going to keep you busy."

@Mzwayy:

"You'll be wasting your money and time this is not the US, but go ahead... just for fun."

Pearl Thusi forced to delete “Happy lockdown” post

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi was almost hounded by the social media mob for a recent post that was found to be distasteful.

In a misplaced effort to give hope to Mzansi, Pearl wished everyone a “happy lockdown” after the president announced the shift to alert Level 4.

The now-deleted post read:

“Happy lockdown everyone ... I hope all those in need receive assistance, people find the silver lining in these tough times and God blesses you all abundantly.”

