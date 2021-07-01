A video of a local man trying to save his shack from overwhelming flood water is making the rounds on social media

In the clip, the man can be seen despretley trying to scoop the water out of his home to absolutely no effect

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section

A flood has devastated homes in the Western Province and one Cape Town journalist has shared a shocking clip of the damage. In the video, a man can be seen desperately trying to scoop the filthy water from his small shack, to absolutely no avail.

A local man is struggling with floodwater in his home. Images: @Artii_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Artii_M shared the newsworthy video.

"Flooding in some communities in Cape Town," the journalist matter-of-factly captioned her post.

Social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the clip. While some criticised local government for not properly tending to it's people, others felt that shack-owners had irresponsibly built their homes.

Check out some of the comments below:

@norma_efi said:

"Not just shacks that are affected, some of the RDP Houses in Mfuleni. From a distance it looks like a decent house, kanti inside its flooded. I was shocked!"

@nokylicious said:

"And im failing to understand what he's doing."

@SmithAdvocate said:

"People have tendency of putting informal houses in wet lands and lowveld areas that are prone to floods. Putting a shack house it's not a problem but setting it on the water flowing channels it's bad for you not government."

@SiziweST said:

"I don’t want to lie Athi abantu bakuthi are in trouble due to lack of public housing ne, however abantu year in year out they get told to not erect shacks in certain places due to potential floods that could occur! Akumanyelwa tu."

@reign_kayz said:

@CameronKendall shacks were built illegally. Area not suitable for housing."

@CameronKendall said:

"City council does nothing in those neighborhoods, but let a Karen complain that there's a pothole in the suburban road - we will see hazmat suits, gumboots, the works."

@BudazaLonwabo said:

"Very sad indeed after 25 years of democracy. Does South Africa belong to those that live in it?"

17-year-old Boy catches kid who fell from window building in incredible video

In some other news, Briefly News previously reported that a teenager has earned the admiration of social media users as he came to the rescue of a kid.

In a LinkedIn video shared by Victoria Toumit, the Algerian national identified as Feuzi Zabaat caught a kid falling from a storey building.

According to Euronews, a 2-year-old Syrian toddler, Doha Muhammed had wandered off while her mum cooked and made way to the window.

The incident reportedly happened in Istanbul, Turkey.

BBC reports that Feuzi's bravery stunned the kid's parents. They call him a hero.

People say the lad deserves a medal

Many have expressed awe at his calmness and bravery exhibited in the video and called that he be given a medal of honour.

Steven S. said:

"It doesn’t matter where you call home in the world or your status, you just have to care enough about your fellow human beings, and have the courage to do what’s right.

"He deserves to be called a hero…and given a medal."

Annette Caforio commented:

"Just incredible!...."being at the right place at the right time"....or....Allah's intervention?....I love the hero's comments. Great video !!"

Artan Myrataj reacted:

"In a panicky situation most of people would just panic and loose concentration so the result is disastrous. Only a hero concentrates on doing the best of the moment and hence the result. Well done."

