A pastor was in for the surprise of his life after he had alighted from a newly acquired car as shown in a clip

In the trending video, irate church members engage in a brawl with the pastor with some holding him by the shirt

Mixed reactions have trailed the video wherein the members demand that their tithes be refunded

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A pastor's new car acquisition seemed not to sit well with his church members. This displeasure was registered by the members in a video making the rounds.

The angry church faithfuls, in an Instagram video by @kingtundeednut, waylay their pastor and grab him by the shirt as soon as he alighted from his white Range Rover car.

The pastor and his church members slugged it out as they demanded refund of their tithes Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: UGC

A heated exchange ensued as many hands hold the unidentified cleric's shirt firmly, to his bewilderment. It was stated that they demanded a refund of their tithes.

Social media users express diverse views over the event

While some people found the members' agitation unnecessary, others egged them on.

@yetundebakare wrote:

"It’s about time but dem no fit get the money back because tithe and offering is for God.. idi ti je."

@jnrpope stated:

"Pastors are not left out….When Hunger Strikes , The people will come for what is theirs."

@vjoofficial commented:

"Make una collect una money, money wey una give God he don go carry am buy motor."

@domingo_loso said:

"That's assault, shey dem point gun for una head to pay tithe. Una mumu never too much?"

@usherjeekk thought:

"Some people think #50 that they pay as a offering can buy their pastor a private jet. Most of this pastors writes books and own other business."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Video shows pastor spitting in woman's face and Mzansi is fuming

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported South Africa has had its fair share of controversial pastors - from Lukau who 'resurrected' a man to the snake pastor who fed his congregation dog meat to heal HIV.

Now, another video has made its way onto social media which shows a pastor spitting water in his congregation's faces.

On Sunday, Twitter parody account, Man's Not Barry Roux, posted the video on the social media platform.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za