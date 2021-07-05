Orlando Pirates Star Thembinkosi Lorch & Natasha Thahane Serving #BaeGoals

Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch continues to make headlines with his new lover Natasha Thahane

The two lovebirds, Lorch and Thahane, are rumoured to be holidaying in Tanzania as they recently made their union an official one

At the same time, the Buccaneers star’s future remains a subject of speculation as he is reportedly linked with a move away from the club

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has just shared a video with his girlfriend, Natasha Thahane. The post on Instagram has left his followers seriously impressed.

This comes after the football recently made his relationship with the actress an official one despite taking time to come out about it.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, OkMzansi reports that the lovebirds are currently enjoying each other’s company on a holiday in Tanzania.

The website has it that the two young lovers were in each other’s company last weekend and Natasha dropped a video of the Pirates player cooking.

Although it seems the clip has been deleted from her timeline, it had a catchy caption, suggesting that she doubts her lover’s cooking skills. But the Buccaneers star responded to say, "At least your stomach is full baby.”

Thembinkosi Lorch’s future a subject of speculation at Orlando Pirates

According to Goal, former Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi said the current player should be strong as he looks to make a move abroad. Vilakazi is quoted by the football website:

“It depends on how strong you are as an individual if they are closing the door for you. You can just tell yourself, when one door closes, another opens. At the end of the day, one thing players need to remember is that even if the door closes, it is you who has to try and open it again by performing on the field of play.

"If you lose an opportunity and you just sit, you are not doing yourself any favour. You just need to continue working hard. I always say only God knows when your breakthrough will come. So if you keep your focus and keep on working hard, good things will come.”

Natasha Thahane raises eyebrows as she shows concern for Mthandeni: Lorch ain’t going to like this

In a recent post on Lorch, Briefly News reported that Mzansi actress Natasha Thahane got some mixed reactions when she sent artist Mthandeni healing vibes on social media. Some people felt Mthandeni might get the wrong idea.

Finding out that Mthandeni was unwell, Natasha took to social media to let him know that he is in her thoughts. Natasha was really just being the sweet lady that she is, nothing more, nothing less… or so we think.

“I heard you’re not feeling well. Please get well soon, you’re in my prayers @Mthandeni_SA.”

