Sebenza Gal: Nomcebo Zikode to Kick Off European Tour Soon

South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode is excited to be kicking off her European tour soon

The media personality took to her Instagram page to make the announcement and said that Switzerland was first on the list

Nomcebo will be performing her global hit Jerusalema in which she is featured alongside song producer Master KG

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nomcebo Zikode is working hard and the results are showing. The Jerusalema vocalist recently revealed that her European tour would be kicking off soon as she heads to Switzerland later this month.

Nomcebo Zikode announced that she would be heading to Europe soon. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The singer has been booked by international countries because of her contribution to the global hit Jerusalema, which she features on with Master KG.

Zikode recently trended on social media after Mzansi came to her defense. According to the rumour mill, Zikode was allegedly being sidelined from all Jerusalema-related projects and peeps were not happy about it.

Mzansi demands people keep their hands off Nomcebo Zikode

Mzansi was not happy about Nomcebo Zikode not being on tour with Master KG. Social media users were furious that she was excluded and replaced by Zanda Zakuza.

They took their grievances to Twitter and demanded that people keep their #HandsOffNomcebo.

@c_yar1: "Every time @Nomcebozikode visits an African country, city or village, she visits orphanages and makes donations. Protect her! #HandsOffNomcebo."

@kamo_marven: "People saying Nomcebo deserves to be getting shares of money from the Jerusalem song, ya'll don't know how features works do you? Nomcebo was paid for that feature, she quoted the money she wanted and she was paid off, the song belongs to Masterkg!!"

@katmani10: "I hate that because Master KG is from Limpopo now he is expected to share his success with a featured artist. Some of us did not even know who she was. Black Coffee featured many vocalists but doesn't perform with them nor mention them when he won awards. #HandsOffNomcebo."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za