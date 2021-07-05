Africa Unite: Burna Boy Believes All the Hype Around Nasty C

Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy sang South African rapper Nasty C's highest praises in an interview recently

Speaking on Nasty's career, Burna Boy said that he believed the young Mzansi rapper would go very far internationally

Nasty C's fan base was elated with the news, praising both the African Giant and the Zulu Man With Some Power

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has publicly backed Nasty C as a force to be reckoned with in America.

Speaking in an interview with DJ WHOO KID in the States, the self-proclaimed African Giant said that he bets on Nasty C more than any other artists he knows in America.

Nasty C is not a stranger to America and has made some notable collaborations with US artists. The South African rapper worked with DJ WHOO KID last year on his mixtape Zulu before the release of Zulu Man With Some Power.

Furthermore, the young rapper has worked with Davido, French Montana, ASAP Ferg and T.I, gaining fans all over the world.

Burna Boy said:

“Nasty C is a rapper, just because he’s from Africa you are going to see Afro beat – I put my money on Nasty C over almost anyone I know in America.”

Nasty C even received an invite from another huge Nigerian artist, Davido, to submit a verse for one of his hit songs, Coolest Kid In Africa.

It’s safe to say that Nasty C has made a huge and influential name for himself across international waters.

In addition, Nasty is signed to a Def Jam, a label that known as the home for stars like Kanye West.

Nasty C fans, were of course, delighted by the vote of confidence from one of Africa’s biggest exports.

@drizzyk243 said:

“I can’t wait for Nasty to Drop their song together.”

@boyoleko said:

“Burna chatting nun but factsss.”

@steinelvis said:

“The truth has never been spoken more.”

Nasty C speaks on the difference between South African and American music

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Nasty C has been very vocal about the difference between working in the States and working in Africa.

The young rapper highlighted the difference between working with DJs from overseas and the DJs from South Africa. In an interview with YFM's DJ Sabby, Nasty spike about the success of his music, not just in Mzansi but in the US as well.

Sabby then asked Nasty C what was different about working with American record producers.

Nasty C mentioned that the difference between American DJs and Mzansi DJs is the level of speed, saying that overseas DJs don't waste any time or play around.

"There’s no 'I’m gonna get back to you in like three days'. No, it’s tapping in every single day. Multiple times a day, have you done this song? I got more beats for you," he said.

