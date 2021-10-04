Big in the US: Nasty C Gets a Shout Out From TI’s Son Domani Harris

Nasty C is no stranger to international recognition but his latest mention on the 85 South Show hosted by TI's son, has left the rapper star struck

Domani was in a conversation about the greatest rappers in the hip hop industry when he mentioned the South African born talent

Nasty C, being a massive fan of the podcast acknowledged the recognition on his social media, sending love right back to Domani

Zulu man with some power, Nasty C is floating on cloud nine after receiving a major compliment from fellow rap and hip hop legend TI's son, Domani Harris. The rapper was named by Domani as one the greatest in the game while listing the best to ever do it.

TimesLive reports that while Domani was on his comedy podcast, 85 South Show, with Chico Bean, DC Young Fly and Karlous Miller, Harris brought up Nasty C's name under the list of the greatest rappers on the scene.

Domani said:

"Nasty C ... do ya'll know Nasty C? He's a dope artist, he's from Africa. Young dope artist ... Shoutout to Nasty C."

Although this was the young rapper's first international nod, it meant a little extra coming from a show he is a massive fan of.

Nasty C took to Twitter to acknowledge the shout out.

'Zulu Man With Some Power': Nasty C bags 3 AFRIMA nominations

Briefly News reported Nasty C has scored himself three nominations in this year's All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs). The rapper received nods in the Best African Rapper or Lyricist, Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Best Artist Duo or Group in Hip Hop categories.

The There They Go hitmaker took home three accolades at the same awards in 2019. The star has been touring the US promoting his album Zulu Man With Some Power and judging from how well the album has been received by his international stans, the star will surely win an award or two at this year's AFRIMAs.

Rising Mzansi hip-hop star Blxckie, who also features Nasty C in some of his hit singles, has also been nominated for the AFRIMA's. Blxckie has been nominated in the Most Promising African Artist and Best Artist in African Hip Hop categories.

