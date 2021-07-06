State Capture: Thabang Makwetla Denies Bosasa Security Updates Were Worth R300k

Former deputy minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla testified that security upgrades to his did not cost R300 000

Giving his final testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, Makwetla said that he only paid R25 000 for upgrades

Makwetla told the Zondo Commission that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and did not abuse his power during his tenure

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

As he concluded his testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Monday, former deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla vehemently denied that the security upgrades installed by Bosasa at his home were worth R300 000.

Makwetla stated that Bosasa had billed him R90 000, however, he only paid R25 000 because that's how much the Department of Public Works said the upgrades were worth, according to EWN .

Former deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla denies that Bosasa charged him R300 000 for security updates. Images: Felix Dlangamandla & Warren Little/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Makwetla testified that he asked the company Bosasa to give him a rough estimate of how upgrades would cost however, the company installed cameras without his knowledge and invoiced him R90 000.

Former Bosasa contractor Richard Lee Roux implicated Makwetla when he testified that he was given special projects to install security upgrades at the homes of various ministers and government officials by Bosasa directors, according to News24.

Security equipment, such as electric fencing, CCTV, and alarm systems, were installed as part of the special projects.

Makwetla has also denied being corrupt stating that he has no wrongdoing and was only called before the commission because of an allegation by a technician who installed security upgrades at his home.

"I wish to assure everyone that I am not guilty of any wrongdoing in the entire period during [which] I have been a deputy minister at correctional services," he said.

Interpol Issues Red Notice to Fasttrack Apprehension of Gupta Brothers

In other State Capture related news, Briefly News reported that Interpol has implemented Red Notice in relation to the Gupta family, according to the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate (ID).

Interpol reported that a Red Notice is a plea to law enforcement globally to find and provisionally apprehend an individual pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

A Red Notice however does not act as an international arrest warrant and Interpol cannot instruct law enforcement authorities in any country to apprehend an individual who is the subject of a Red Notice.

The eight suspects are wanted in relation to the R25 million fraud and money laundering case linked to the Estina dairy project. The criminal case related to the project has been delayed on account of the impracticality of the suspects presenting in court whilst the current Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown restrictions are implemented.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za