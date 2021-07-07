Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane posted some snaps on social media that had fans going crazy, wondering if the two are vibing

Both Sho and Maps posted pictures while visiting Nyungwe National Park at the same time and social media detectives did their thing to confirm it

Fans flooded social media, commenting on the likeliness of Sho and Maps being a couple, and Mzansi are all for it

Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane are giving off bae vibes and the people of Mzansi are here for it. Nothing slips past the social media detectives.

Seeing both Sho and Maps post pictures on social media which looked like they were both coincidently visiting Nyungwe National Park at the same time had peeps getting their magnifying glasses out.

Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane posted pictures that had fans diving in deep to confirm that they were together. Image: @mmaponyane and @shomadjozi.

Source: Instagram

Sho posted:

Maps posted:

Social media blew up over these posts with social media detectives going as far as zooming into Sho’s reflective sunnies, pretty much confirming Maps was the one taking the pictures.

Yuuuus, if Maps and Sho are a thing, they already have Mzansi’s blessing. These two would be the littest couple and no one can deny it.

Here’s what fans have to say about the sitch:

@ShiisaMfanna celebrated:

“Lorch and Natasha. Sho Madjozi and Maps. Twitter detectives remain unbeaten when it comes to investigating.”

@MotloutsiShimmy commented on the good work:

“Black Twitter investigation unit has done it again, apparently Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane are dating.”

@RealMrumaDrive dove into the evidence:

@RealMrumaDrive took social media detective to a new level:

