Halala: Jub Jub Celebrates Reaching 1 Million Followers on Instagram

Multi-talented media personality Jub Jub took to social media to share that he has reached one million followers on Instagram

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter thanked his fans for the love and support they've been giving him since he made a comeback in the SA entertainment industry

Apart from his successful TV show, the star is a successful rapper who has millions of views on YouTube

TV presenter Jub Jub is in a celebratory mood after reaching one million followers on Instagram. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter took to the photo-sharing app on Tuesday, 6 July to show appreciation to his fans for all the love they have been showing him since his successful return in the Mzansi entertainment industry.

Jub Jub is celebrating reaching 1 million followers on Instagram. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The star hosts one of the most-watched shows in the country and he is also doing well in his rap career. He has been putting in the hard work since he was released from prison a few years back.

The rapper's fans have been supporting him and encouraging him to continue shining despite the unfortunate accident he caused a few years ago. Jub LamaSwidi took to Instagram to show love to his stans for their love. According to Youth Village, he captioned his post:

"1 million followers - Wow!! Thank you for all the love and undying support."

The media personality, who doesn't follow anyone on the app, encouraged his fans to keep going no matter how hard their lives are.

"No matter how hard it feels, how sad you are or how draining it is, don't give up."

Check out some of the reactions from his followers below:

busimtsetweni said:

"Jub Lamaswidi amaningi, tsho phezu kwenye. We love you buddy."

sichazaphupho wrote:

"Obviously you're back running after cheaters in SA, we love you for that."

ashleymalatjie commented:

"Keep shining."

buyie_zulu wrote:

"We love you Jub LamaSwidi."

kagisomatshitse added:

"And you follow no one that time."

Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 trends as 2 men are caught red-handed with side chicks

In other news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub served Mzansi with two saucy episodes of Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 4 July. Two women, Anelisa and Mam' Sophie, wrote to the show asking the presenter and his crew to investigate if their partners were cheating.

Jub Jub and his team did as they were asked and indeed caught Anelisa's bae and Mam' Sophie's hubby red-handed with their side chicks. The two ladies lost their cool and all hell broke loose in the two episodes. Mam' Sophie even accused her man of cheating with their neighbours.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the dramatic episodes. @mangi_maubane said:

"She took off her weave and the gangster in her came out. #Uyajola99"

