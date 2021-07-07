KwaZulu-Natal police are said to be investigating Police Minister Bheki Cele for allegedly being involved in corruption and misuse of state funds

Charges were laid by a civil rights group called Real Democracy that claims to have evidence implicating Cele

Cele is alleged to have been involved in awarding tenders to a convicted drug dealer and former police officer, Timmy Marimuthu

Police Minister Bheki Cele is said to be under investigation by the KwaZulu-Natal police for corruption and misappropriation of public funds totalling at least R1 billion while serving as MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison.

According to IOL, the probe into Cele was prompted by recent corruption allegations levelled by the citizens' rights group Real Democracy.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is allegedly under investigation by KZN police for corruption amounting to R1 billion. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Chairperson Srini Naidoo of Real Democracy said the charges were laid against Cele because the organisation's mandate was to expose state capture.

Naidoo further stated in an affidavit that he had evidence that highlighted Cele's alleged corrupt dealings and accomplices.

"I have a video of Marimuthu explaining how he met Cele and amassed his fortune through their ’corrupt relationship," wrote Naidoo.

Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu is a convicted drug dealer, businessman and former policeman who was also implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in 2019, according to The Citizen. Despite being convicted for his crimes, Marimuthu never served any time.

The video evidence states that Marimuthu received tenders worth over R250 million through the help of Cele. Naidoo stated he had newspaper articles and two recordings of Cele and Marimuthu's conversations that illustrated the corrupt relationship between Cele and Marimuthu.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police, said that Real Democracy had filed a complaint but could not clarify whether it was against Cele, according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za