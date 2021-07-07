A brilliant young lady, Veronica Aina, recently passed her Law exams and took graduation pictures to celebrate

It turns out that the photo she took was an exact replica of her childhood graduation picture she took 17 years back

Social media users have been reacting to this and celebrating the young lady for her brilliant achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Veronica Aina, a beautiful young lady on LinkedIn has shared how she accidentally recreated a beautiful childhood memory of graduation after 17 years.

Sharing a first picture, Veronica showed how she graduated from school back in the day after which she added a similar picture she recently took after passing Law exams.

Adding yet another photo, the beautiful and brilliant lady was seen dressed as a barrister whilst beaming with smiles and joy.

Veronica Aina: Lady unintentionally recreates childhood graduation photo after passing Law Exams

Source: UGC

"I am grateful to God for always making everything work together for my good, to my parents, teachers, mentors, siblings, friends and everyone who has contributed in one way or another to the person I’ve become," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

How social media is celebrating Veronica

Veronica's post gathered numerous comments, some of which can be seen below:

Titilope Adedokun indicated:

Congratulations Veronica! So so so so proud of you.

Samuel C Dike mentioned:

Mayowa!!! Congrats on achieving all these. It can only be Magis!

Martins Ajakaye said:

Big Congrats Veronica. Thanks for all you do to help the next generation! Wish you all the best

Proud mom & daughter duo graduate on the same day

A stunning mom and daughter have bagged their degrees in the same year. The two law students just secured their doctrates and bachelors degrees respectively.

Heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared their touching story. Dr. Vhonani Sarah-Jane Neluvhalani had made many sacrifices for the sake of her studies, including time with the children.

However, the mom of 5 stayed motivated even more so knowing she had a young daughter following in her footsteps.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za