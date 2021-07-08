Lehlogonolo Machaba is certainly distinguishing herself as the first-ever trans woman to compete in the Miss SA pageant

The 24-year-old works in the fashion industry as a model booker and also has a diploma in fashion design technology

Speaking during an interview, the incredible woman shared that she hopes to be an advocate for all members of the LGBTQ community

Lehlogonolo Machaba has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to enter Miss SA.

Lehlogonolo Machaba, 24, from Oskraal, Letlhabile in the North West Province says she is humbled to be the first transgender woman selected to compete in Miss SA and hopes she paves a way to inspire others.

Earlier this year, organisers said the competition will be open to transgender entrants on the condition that they are in possession of a valid South African identity document reflecting their amended sex as female, according to SABC News.

With documents in hand, Machaba decided she'd enter this year. Her role model is her mother Caroline, who is a gender-based violence survivor and works as a supervisor of service aid at a public hospital.

Speaking with Sowetan Live, Machaba divulged that she works as a model booker at Invade Models. She is also the founder and owner of the DeMollies fashion brand.

The incredible 24-year-old has a diploma in fashion design technology from Tshwane University of Technology.

Machaba hopes to continue being an advocate for the LGBTQ community

Machaba has big dreams for herself, expressing her deep hope to inspire little girls just like her. The amazing woman says that if given the opportunity at Miss SA, she'll continue advocating for all members of the LGBTQ community.

“Transgender women are almost always ostracised from such opportunities, which is why I never thought I’d see anyone like myself on such a platform. I believe that being chosen would raise hope in a lot of little girls like myself,” Machaba said.

“Through the Miss SA platform, I'd be able to advocate for the LGBTQIA community and more specifically queer-identifying women. I would use this opportunity to empower every marginalised person and become a beacon of hope for young girls.”

